Wealthy People Fail to Declare 98 B. Yen in Income

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Rich people in Japan failed to declare a record 98 billion yen in taxable income in the year through June, the National Tax Agency reported Wednesday.

The undeclared income amount increased 16.8 pct from a year earlier to hit the highest level since 2009, when probes of wealthy people's income began, for the second consecutive year.

During the year, the agency conducted 2,943 investigations targeting those people, up 32.2 pct, detecting back taxes totaling 18.3 billion yen, down 23.1 pct.

Penalty taxes declined possibly because a large portion of undeclared income comprised gains from financial transactions with lower tax rates, people familiar with the matter said.

Among the wealthy income concealers, global investors did not declare 51.4 billion yen, up 37.4 pct, accounting for over 50 pct of the total undeclared amount. However, penalty taxes halved to 7.1 billion yen.

