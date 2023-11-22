Japanese, Chinese Ruling Parties to Resume Regular Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese ruling coalition lawmaker Natsuo Yamaguchi and Cai Qi, the fifth-ranked figure in the Chinese Communist Party, agreed Wednesday that the two countries' ruling parties will resume their regular meeting after a hiatus since October 2018.

In his meeting in Beijing with Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, a partner in Japan's ruling coalition, Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, showed a positive stance toward leasing giant pandas to Sendai in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi.

Cai said that he wants the two sides to move forward on the leasing of giant pandas by communicating closely with each other, according to the Japanese lawmaker who spoke to reporters after the meeting.

Yamaguchi handed Cai, a close aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping, a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed to Xi.

At the beginning of the meeting, Yamaguchi told Cai that the Japanese side will work to deepen ties with China following a summit meeting between Kishida and Xi last week.

