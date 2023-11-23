Ex-Johnny's Notifying 35 Sexual Abuse Victims of Compensation Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--A panel of lawyers set up by talent agency Smile-Up Inc., formerly Johnny & Associates Inc., has begun notifying 35 people of plans to compensate them for sexual abuse by Johnny & Associates' late founder.

The panel, formed in September and made up of three former judges, has confirmed the 35 people as victims of sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa.

The company said on a website dedicated to the compensation Wednesday that it will fully comply with the panel's decision and pay the compensation quickly.

It did not release the details of the compensation plans or the names of the victims, citing privacy concerns.

According to the company, it had been contacted by 834 people about sexual abuse compensation as of Monday, and the panel is interviewing them.

