China Seeks Opportunity to Monitor Fukushima Water Release

Beijing, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--China's top diplomat Wang Yi asked Japan on Thursday to arrange an opportunity for China to monitor seawater and fish as Japan has begun releasing tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

Wang, China's foreign minister and a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the request during a meeting with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito in Japan's ruling coalition, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Yamaguchi urged the the Chinese side to soon lift its ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, which was imposed in response to the Fukushima water release. He said that the Japanese people are troubled by the import ban.

Regarding Wang's request for a monitoring opportunity, Yamaguchi said it is important to work out a scheme that would convince China. "It's quite possible to reach an agreement between Japan and China," Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Yamaguchi and Wang discussed promoting a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between their countries, which was reaffirmed at a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.

