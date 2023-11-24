New Complex to Allow Pedestrians to Circle around Shibuya Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyu Land Corp. offered a preview of a new large complex located just southwest of Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Thursday, before its scheduled completion at the end of this month.

The complex, Shibuya Sakura Stage, allows people to circle around the busy train station on foot via pedestrian decks and other walkways, without having to use roads on the ground.

Areas around the station have been often called a “labyrinth” as they are divided by railway tracks of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and a major national route. There are growing hopes that the completion of the new complex will put an end to the situation.

Shibuya Station is one of the busiest train stations in Japan, used for trains of JR East, Tokyu Corp., Keio Corp. and Tokyo Metro Co., a subway operator.

Tokyu Land plans to hold a commemorative event next summer, when many stores and other facilities in Shibuya Sakura Stage will have been open.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]