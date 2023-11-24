1 M. People Congratulate Tigers, Buffaloes at Victory Parades

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Kobe, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Parades took place for this year’s two victorious Japanese professional baseball teams in two cities in the Kansai western region Thursday, a public holiday in the country, bringing together a total of about one million cheering fans and others.

The Hanshin Tigers, which clinched the Central League title for the first time in 18 years and won the Japan Series for the first time in 38 years, held its parades in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, in the morning and in Osaka, the capital of the namesake prefecture, in the afternoon.

The parades for the Orix Buffaloes, which won the Pacific League title for the third straight year, were held in Osaka in the morning and in Kobe in the afternoon. In this year’s best-of-seven Japan Series, the Tigers beat the Buffaloes with a 4-3 record. Both teams are based in Kansai.

The crowds cheered for the managers and players of the teams as the double-decker buses carrying them passed by, with some shouting “thank you” and others “congratulations.” The parades in Osaka, held at the Midosuji main street, attracted about 550,000 visitors, while some 450,000 people flocked to the events in Kobe, held in the Sannomiya downtown district, according to the organizers.

“I had waited (for the Tigers to win the Central League) for 18 years, and the parade was great,” Takuma Jonen, a 35-year-old corporate worker from the city of Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, said, as he watched the Tigers’ parade in Osaka.

