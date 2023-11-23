Japan Protests Seoul High Court Ruling on Comfort Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government protested Thursday's ruling by the Seoul High Court ordering it to pay compensation to former "comfort women," or Korean prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min the same day to lodge the protest.

Okano said that the ruling is very regrettable and unacceptable as it denies the principle of sovereign immunity under international law.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa issued a statement saying that the latest ruling is "clearly contrary to international law and agreements between the two countries, and therefore extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable."

Kamikawa strongly urged South Korea to "immediately take appropriate measures to remedy the status of its breaches of international law on its own responsibility as a country."

