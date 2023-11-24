Yokota Urges Swift Release of Japanese Abducted by N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Sakie Yokota called for the early return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, including her daughter, Megumi, at a gathering in Tokyo.

"Many people are still suffering and waiting" to be released, Yokota, 87, said at the gathering hosted by Christian supporters in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward on Thursday. "They should not be left as they are."

The event was also attended by former abductee Hitomi Soga, 64, who spoke about her memories of the time when she lived with Megumi in North Korea.

"I was worried, but it was as if I had a new sister, so I felt relieved," Soga said.

In her discussion with Yokota, Soga said that she received a red bag from Megumi when they began living separately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]