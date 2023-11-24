Kishida Stays at Hotel after Official Residence "Malfunction"
Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stayed at a hotel near the prime minister's office in central Tokyo on Thursday night.
This was due to a "malfunction" at the prime minister's official residence, according to sources close to Kishida.
The sources said they cannot provide any further details for safety reasons.
