Kishida Stays at Hotel after Official Residence "Malfunction"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stayed at a hotel near the prime minister's office in central Tokyo on Thursday night.

This was due to a "malfunction" at the prime minister's official residence, according to sources close to Kishida.

The sources said they cannot provide any further details for safety reasons.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]