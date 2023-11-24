Japan Lower House Passes 13-T.-Yen Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Friday passed the government's draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 calling for 13,199.2 billion yen in general-account spending.

At a plenary meeting of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the budget was approved by a majority vote with support from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito as well as from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People on the opposition side.

The extra budget for the year through next March will be sent soon to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Earlier Friday, the Lower House's Budget Committee passed the budget while rejecting motions to revise it submitted by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the DPFP.

The draft budget calls for allocating 13,127.2 billion yen to the government's economic package adopted early in November. Of the amount, about 2.7 trillion yen will go to measures to tackle inflation, and 1.3 trillion yen to steps to support sustained pay increases and regional economic growth.

