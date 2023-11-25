Efforts Underway to Help License Holders Get Hunting Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--With Japan facing a growing need for hunters to prevent wildlife damage to agriculture and human lives including by bear attacks, efforts are underway to give hunting opportunities to those who hold licenses but lack experience.

While the number of people who acquire hunting licenses has been on the rise in the country, especially among young people, due to a rise in interest in hunting, that of those who leave their licenses unused has been also on an upward trend.

The number of hunting license holders stood at about 215,000 across the country in 2019, rising by about 30,000 over a decade, according to the Environment Ministry. The number of those younger than 40 more than doubled to some 30,000.

Meanwhile, the share of license holders who complete the additional registration necessary to hunt has stayed at around 60 pct in recent years, meaning there are many inactive hunters.

"The number of hunters is growing but it's necessary to improve the quality of young hunters because capturing animals such as bears requires a certain level of skill," said Hiromasa Igota, an expert on hunting management and associate professor at Rakuno Gakuen University in Ebetsu in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

