Japan Issues Penalty Revoking Bigmotor Insurance Agent Status

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency issued an administrative penalty Friday to revoke used car dealer Bigmotor Co.'s registration as an insurance agent at the end of November for its fraudulent automobile insurance claims.

It is the heaviest punishment the FSA can impose on an insurance agent. This penalty was meted out for the first time since Japan created the FSA's predecessor in June 1998 by making the Finance Ministry's financial regulatory operations independent.

The revocation will make the company unable to sell insurance from December. Bigmotor will remain unable to register as an insurance agent for three years.

Bigmotor was found to have deliberately damaged vehicles to pad insurance claims at many outlets.

The FSA conducted on-site inspections of the company from September until Nov. 10 under the insurance business law and found problems with its governance system, including failures to hold board meetings in addition to issues with its insurance sales system.

