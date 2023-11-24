Japan Confirms Object Orbiting Earth after N. Korea Satellite Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday the country has confirmed that "some kind of object" is orbiting Earth, following North Korea's launch on Tuesday of a projectile that it claims to be a satellite.

Kihara, however, stopped short of commenting on whether the launch was a success, saying that Japan still needs to carefully analyze the matter.

North Korea on Wednesday announced that the satellite launch ended in success. South Korea said the satellite has successfully entered orbit.

Meanwhile, Japan adopted the position that it had not confirmed the entry of the satellite into Earth's orbit.

Kihara at Friday's press conference said that Japan's announcements have been made after careful analysis of intel obtained by the country's Self-Defense Forces and partner nations, and comprehensive consideration on matters such as the impact the projectile launch has on Japan's security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]