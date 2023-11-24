Japan, China, S. Korea Foreign Chiefs to Meet Sun. in Busan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers will hold three-way talks in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Yoko Kamikawa from Japan, Wang Yi from China and Park Jin from South Korea will aim to make arrangements to realize a meeting of their countries' leaders, hopefully by the end of this year.

South Korea, the chair of the trilateral framework this year, aims to host the summit in December, although this is viewed by some as difficult in terms of scheduling.

Senior diplomats from the three countries agreed in September to hold the first such trilateral summit since December 2019 as soon as possible.

In Busan, the foreign ministers will exchange broad-ranging opinions, including on preparations for the trilateral summit as well as regional and global situations, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

