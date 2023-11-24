Ex-State Min.'s Side Likely Paid Tokyo Poll Electioneers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Staff of former State Minister of Justice Mito Kakizawa likely paid around 900,000 yen to over 10 people, including electioneers for former Koto Mayor Yayoi Kimura, over a Tokyo mayoral poll, sources said Friday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is interviewing some people, including a secretary to Kakizawa and members of the Kimura camp, suspecting that the payments may constitute illegal remuneration to election campaign staff, banned as vote-buying under the public offices election law.

Kakizawa, 52, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, resigned as state minister of justice last month to take responsibility for advising Kimura's team to run paid online advertisements asking residents to vote for her in the Koto mayoral election April 23.

Kimura, 58, won the Tokyo ward's leadership but left the post earlier this month for an alleged breach of the law through the ads.

Under the law, all election-related activities before the official election campaign period kicks off are prohibited, as are payments to campaign staff.

