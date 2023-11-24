China, Russia May Effectively Become Allies: Japan Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--China and Russia may effectively become allies as they share common strategic goals including change of the current U.S.-led international order, a Japanese government think tank said Friday.

China and Russia "could effectively enter into a de facto alliance," said a report by the National Institute for Defense Studies, a think tank of the Defense Ministry.

"The contest between the United States and China/Russia over the international order will accelerate" in the next decade, the China Security Report 2024 said.

The administrations of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin "share a common aversion to Western liberal values," such as freedom and democracy, and are expected to deepen cooperation to build a new order, according to the report.

The two countries will not only strengthen their military ties, including through joint exercises around Japan, but also "form groups around authoritarian emerging and developing countries" among the so-called Global South states that do not necessarily share universal values, the report warned.

