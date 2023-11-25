Sushiro to Open 1st Store in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro will open an outlet in Jakarta on Monday, its first store in Indonesia.

Indonesia will be the third Southeast Asian nation to have a Sushiro store after Singapore and Thailand, according to the operator of the chain, Food & Life Companies Ltd. Sushiro also has presence in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Food & Life Companies has decided to open a Sushiro store in Indonesia because of its vast population and the popularity of Japanese food, especially sushi, in the country, company officials said.

The Jakarta outlet can seat over 180 people. It has a staff of about 70 people, most of whom are locally employed.

Koki Hayashi, head of Food & Life Companies' Indonesia unit, said that the Jakarta outlet will be particular about what ingredients will be used to provide authentic sushi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]