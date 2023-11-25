Japan, China Vow to Promote Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Busan, South Korea, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Saturday agreed to promote mutually beneficial strategic relations between the two countries.

At their meeting in Busan, South Korea, the two ministers agreed to consider mutual visits to each other's country.

Kamikawa demanded that China immediately remove a ban on imports of Japanese fishery products that was imposed in August immediately after Japan started releasing tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

At the start of the meeting, Kamikawa told Wang that she is willing to work closely with China to expand ties between the two countries. Wang said that Beijing is prepared to promote Japan-China relations by putting them on a right and healthy path.

It was the first meeting between Kamikawa and Wang since the Japanese minister assumed the post in September.

