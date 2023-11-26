Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fisheries Agency is planning to expand reporting obligations on catches of Pacific bluefin tuna, as it seeks to prevent illegal catches of the popular sushi and sashimi ingredient.

Under the plan, fishery operators will have to report not only the total weight of Pacific bluefin tuna that they have caught, but also the number of such tuna caught to local governments, agency officials said.

The agency aims to have a bill to implement the change enacted next year. It is considering introducing penalties on noncompliant fishery operators.

The move comes in response to the revelations in 2021 that some catches of famous Oma-branded bluefin tuna caught off the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori had been unreported.

Under the agency's plan, fishery operators will also be required to provide buyers with detailed information on every single bluefin tuna weighing at least 30 kilograms that they have caught, including the name of the fishing vessel, the fish's weight and when the fish was unloaded at a port from the vessel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]