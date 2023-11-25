Japan Confirms Season's First Bird Flu Case in Saga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--A bird flu case has been confirmed at a chicken farm in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the agriculture ministry said Saturday, marking the season's first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in the country.

The Saga prefectural government has started to cull around 40,000 chickens raised at the farm in the city of Kashima. The agriculture ministry asked prefectural governments and poultry farmers across the country to be on high alert.

A genetic test conducted in the early hours of Saturday confirmed the bird flu case at the Kashima farm after an increase in the number of dead chickens there was reported Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to act swiftly to prevent a further outbreak, gather information, offer guidance and support related to preventative measures, and provide accurate information to the general public.

While relaying Kishida's instructions at a meeting in Tokyo on Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called on officials to work closely to prevent a further spread of bird flu.

