Japan, China, S. Korea Vow to Hold Leaders' Summit Early

Busan, South Korea, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers Sunday agreed to accelerate work on holding a summit of the three countries' leaders at an early date.

The three ministers, meeting in Busan, South Korea, also agreed to promote cooperation in six areas, including human exchanges, science and technology, sustainable development, and peace and security.

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea met in person for the first time since August 2019.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters after Sunday's meeting that work will be accelerated to hold a summit of the three countries' leaders as early as possible. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin also told reporters that preparations will be accelerated.

The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea last met in December 2019. South Korea aims to host a summit of the three leaders next month. Still, a South Korean government official said that such a summit is unlikely to take place at least until early next year.

