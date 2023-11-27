Shareholder Perks Reviving in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The recent trend for Japanese companies to scrap shareholder perks is reversing, a private-sector survey has shown.

According to the survey by Nomura Investor Relations Co., 36 companies started offering shareholder benefits in April-September while 37 firms abolished them in the same period. The difference quickly diminished after a net 15 to 17 firms scrapped their benefit programs annually in fiscal 2020-2022.

Many companies that prefer to give shareholders perks, such as their own products and services, in addition to dividends expect those benefits to help attract fresh investors and push up their share prices and trading volume, the survey found.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's market reform and the upcoming introduction of a revamped Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, small-lot investment promotion scheme are prompting Japanese companies to be friendly to individual investors again, observers said.

Ryohin Keikaku Co., the operator of "Muji" daily goods brand, and appliance retailer Kojima Co. have announced that they will newly offer or expand shareholder perks, as the enhanced NISA tax exemption scheme for small-lot investments is expected to broaden the investor base.

