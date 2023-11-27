Knife Attack Victim Confesses to Stabbing Herself

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--A woman who was reported to have been attacked with a knife at a music hall near Tokyo on Thursday has admitted that she stabbed herself, police said.

The 48-year-old woman told the police department of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the Japanese capital, that she stabbed herself in the abdomen with a kitchen knife she brought from her home. The woman was quoted as saying that she has been worried about a problem.

The injuries of the woman were minor, and she has already been released from hospital, the police said.

The woman, from Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, joined with her husband a music event held at the K-Arena Yokohama facility in the Minato Mirai waterfront district in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa, on Thursday.

Initially, the woman told police that she noticed something like a knife stuck in her abdomen outside of the music hall.

