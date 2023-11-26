Japan, S. Korea Condemn N. Korea's Satellite Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Busan, South Korea, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, on Sunday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a military spy satellite.

At their meeting in Busan, South Korea, the two ministers shared the view that Pyongyang's launch on Tuesday clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The ministers agreed that Japan, the United States and South Korea will continue to work closely in countering threats from North Korea.

Kamikawa protested against a recent Seoul High Court order for the Japanese government to pay compensation to former comfort women, or Korean prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The order is regrettable, Kamikawa said, calling on the South Korean government to act on it appropriately.

