Japan to Step Up Call for Summit with N. Korea: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that his country will step up its call on North Korea to hold a summit meeting between the two countries at an early date.

"We're constantly working through various channels" to hold a Japan-North Korea summit, Kishida said at a rally in Tokyo to seek an immediate return of all Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

"I would like to call on both sides to overcome all obstacles and make decisions for both Japan and North Korea based on a broad perspective," he said.

Kishida reiterated his condemnation of North Korea's launch on Tuesday of a military spy satellite. "There is no change in the need to resolve the abduction issue as soon as possible even amid the severe situation."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who is in charge of the abduction issue, said at the rally that the Japanese government will work to realize a summit meeting between Kishida and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

