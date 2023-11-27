INTERVIEW: Japan, India Can Shape Indo-Pacific Economic Zone

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan and India can build the foundations of an Indo-Pacific economic zone through their cooperation in the semiconductor field, a senior official at an Indian think tank has suggested in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Harsh Pant, vice president of studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, said that while China is the dominant economic force in the Indo-Pacific, major economies such as Japan and India will be able to draw in other economies such as Taiwan to help shape the future economic architecture of the region if they pool their resources to work on semiconductor supplies on a long-term basis.

Pant explained that the Indian government is concerned that overdependence on China for semiconductors and other items is not good for India's technological future.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the "Make in India" initiative in hopes of boosting the country's manufacturing sector and creating jobs.

Modi has also stepped up efforts, especially since 2021, to manufacture semiconductors in India.

