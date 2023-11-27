Nihon University Pres., Veep Seen Resigning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University President Takeo Sakai and Vice President Yasuhiro Sawada are seen resigning as advised over their handling of a drug scandal at the university's American football club.

At an extraordinary board meeting Wednesday, Sawada was advised to resign immediately and Sakai to step down at the end of the current academic year through next March.

The two were asked to respond by Monday to the advice, which has no binding power.

Meanwhile, Mariko Hayashi, chair of the university's board of trustees, has agreed to take a 50 pct pay cut decided at the meeting.

Sources said that Sakai and Sawada decided to resign as they think that further confusion should be avoided for the sake of the university and its students.

