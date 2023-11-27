Drawings by Japanese Artist Yuichiro Ukai on Display in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--An exhibition is running in New York featuring drawings by Japanese artist Yuichiro Ukai, who is a member of Atelier Yamanami, an arts-focused welfare workshop in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

A total of 14 artworks of the 28-year-old self-taught artist is being displayed at the city's Venus Over Manhattan gallery.

The artworks are densely filled with colorful characters such as yokai Japanese folklore monsters and samurais, creating a unique eclecticism influenced by traditional and contemporary Japanese cultures including ukiyo-e woodblock prints and anime.

These artworks are displayed in a sequential series that lead viewers from a drawing to the next one, from right to left, like a picture scroll.

"Once Ukai draws a copy of something, he can recreate it next time without seeing anything," a staff member of Atelier Yamanami said.

