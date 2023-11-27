Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Pres. Ota Dies at 65

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Jun Ota, president of Japanese megabank group Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., died of pancreatic cancer Saturday. He was 65.

The native of the western Japan city of Kyoto in 1982 joined Sumitomo Bank, a predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial.

After working mainly in investment banking and business planning divisions and taking senior posts at the core unit, Ota became president of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial in April 2019.

He promoted the group's digitalization by leading projects to launch the banking arm's Olive comprehensive financial services for retail customers and conclude a capital alliance with online financial giant SBI Holdings Inc.

Ota also eagerly worked to train young employees to be next-generation managers through an intrapreneurship program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]