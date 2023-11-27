Japan Confirms Season's 2nd Bird Flu Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Ibaraki prefectural government said Monday that it has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

This marked the second bird flu outbreak at a farm reported in the country this season.

All of some 72,000 egg-laying chickens at the Kasama farm will be slaughtered.

The farm reported Sunday morning that about 450 chickens were dead, according to the prefectural government.

After a simple virus test showed positive results, a detailed genetic examination was conducted.

