Japan Not to Attend Nuclear Ban Treaty Meeting

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will not join as an observer the second signatory meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which will start in New York on Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the same day.

Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, pointed out that countries that own nuclear weapons do not attend the meeting.

He also said Japan recognizes the significance of the agreement as "an important treaty toward a world without nuclear weapons." The country has not signed the landmark treaty despite calls from many.

Japan, as the only atomic-bombed country, needs to take part in influencing the countries with nuclear weapons to get involved in discussions on the issue, Matsuno added.

He explained that Japan plans to reinforce "realistic and practical efforts" based on the Hiroshima Action Plan for a world without nuclear weapons proposed last year by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

