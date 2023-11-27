440,000 Sets of Personal Info Affected by Hack of Line Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--LY Corp., which operates popular messaging app Line and internet portal Yahoo! Japan, said Monday that an estimated 440,000 records of personal information may have been compromised by a third-party breach of its system.

The data belong to Line users, as well as business partners and employees of the company. They include some 130,000 records of personal information of domestic users.

According to LY, the personal computer of an employee at a partner company was infected with malware, causing the breach from Oct. 9. LY detected the hack on Oct. 17.

The company said that it has already blocked the unauthorized access, and that there had been no reports of damage caused by misuse of the information.

"We would like to inform users and relevant parties about the situation and sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience caused," the company said in a statement.

