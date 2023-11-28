Japan, Vietnam Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong agreed Monday to upgrade their countries' relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership as their diplomatic relations mark 50 years this year.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the Japanese and Vietnamese leaders also confirmed that Japan will support Vietnam through its Official Security Assistance framework, which provides free defense equipment to like-minded countries.

"We will further strengthen cooperation to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law," Kishida said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

"We shared opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and agreed on the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, as well as freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight there," Kishida noted, referring to China's growing assertiveness in the region.

It was the first time Kishida and Thuong had met for talks. After the 40-minute meeting, they released a joint statement vowing to hold discussions on Japan's OSA to Vietnam.

