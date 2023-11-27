3rd Nihon Univ. Football Club Member Nabbed for Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--A third member of Nihon University's American football club was arrested Monday for allegedly buying illegal drugs, investigative source said.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested Rinto Fujitsu, a 21-year-old in the third year of the university, on suspicion of violating the narcotics special provisions law. It has not been disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the allegation.

According to the sources, Fujitsu is suspected of accepting illegal drugs believed to have been marijuana twice from an acquaintance in Tokyo this year.

The MPD has raided the club dormitory twice, seizing mobile phones and other items.

It arrested a 21-year-old third year club member in August for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at the dormitory, and a 21-year-old fourth year member in October on suspicion of buying marijuana several times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]