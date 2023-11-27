Takarazuka Revue Urged to Recognize Power Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The family of a Takarazuka Revue member who died in September has urged the Japanese musical theater company to recognize power harassment by senior members and overwork behind the member's death, a lawyer for the bereaved family said Monday.

According to the lawyer, Hiroshi Kawahito, the family's side held a meeting with the all-female musical theater company in Osaka Prefecture on Friday.

Earlier this month, the theater company, based in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, released a report compiled by a team of outside lawyers that did not confirm such power harassment.

Kawahito said that the bereaved family plans to submit documents and evidence to the theater company and hold negotiations again in the second half of December at the earliest.

At Friday's meeting, the family side noted that there is no way to reach a settlement as long as power harassment remains denied, and demanded an apology and compensation.

