Japan Busy Getting Prepared for Bird Flu Outbreaks

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and food industries are hurriedly taking steps to minimize the impact of bird flu before the infectious disease rages across the country this season.

A record number of chickens were culled last season, causing severe egg supply shortages and price spikes.

This season, the first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Kashima, Saga Prefecture, on Saturday and the second case in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday. A total of some 110,000 egg-laying chickens became subject to slaughter. Japan saw bird flu break out at a poultry farm for the fourth straight season.

All chickens at an affected farm should be culled in principle as stipulated by law. To prevent such large-scale culling, the agriculture ministry is encouraging farms to divide poultry houses into sections and introduce strict hygiene controls there so they will have to kill chickens only in a section hit by the disease. A section is treated as an independent farm.

To promote the separate farming method, the ministry has drawn up a manual and requested an extra budget allocation for subsidies in the current fiscal year through next March.

