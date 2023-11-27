Key Union Council Eyes Pay Scale Hike of 10,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Industrial labor groups that make up the Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, or JCM, plan to demand a pay scale increase of at least 10,000 yen per month in next year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations, informed sources said Wednesday.

The unified demand, which is expected to be formally approved at a committee meeting on Dec. 6, would be the highest since 1998, when the current system of demanding pay hikes was introduced.

The JCM will seek a pay scale hike for the 10th straight year. Its highest demand so far under the current system is 7,000 yen, set in 1998.

The JCM, whose members include labor organizations in the automotive and electronics sectors, apparently aims to improve workers' living standards by continuing the momentum for large wage hikes from the 2023 shunto, at a time when inflation is weighing on households.

The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, a JCM member that groups labor unions at small and midsize manufacturers, plans to seek a monthly pay scale hike of 12,000 yen, the highest since its founding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]