Japan Govt to Crack Down on Malicious Host Clubs

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government intends to strengthen measures against male host clubs that charge female customers extortionate fees beyond their payment capacity, make them heavily indebted and force them into prostitution in order to collect the debt.

The policy of intensified crackdown was unveiled by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Nov. 20. Host clubs are bars that provide male drinking companions for female customers.

While the police have been continuing their crackdown on malicious host clubs, it has remained an issue how they can give guidance to such establishments within the scope of current legislation to deal with the practice of deferred payment used to charge customers hefty bills exceeding their ability to pay.

In and around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho, Japan's largest nightlife district in the capital's Shinjuku Ward, the number of women waiting for customers to offer prostitution is on the rise.

Of the 80 such women identified by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department by the end of September, some 40 pct said they needed to make payments to host clubs.

