Japan Top Court Sets Rules for Preservation of Court Records

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court said Monday that it has set new rules for the permanent preservation of court records as "assets shared by the people."

The move came after it was revealed in October last year that a family court had discarded all trial records for the 1997 Kobe serial attacks on children in western Japan. After similar revelations followed, the top court set up a panel of experts, which released a report in May this year.

The new rules, which will take effect on Jan. 30, call for selecting without fail juvenile, civil and other cases of historical and social significance and handing records for the cases down to future generations.

Under the rules, the heads of district, family and high courts will decide which records to preserve, while people outside the court system will be allowed to make requests.

A third-party panel will be set up to review any decision by a court not to preserve records despite an external request.

