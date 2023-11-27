Princess Kako Feels Close Japan-Peru Ties through Recent Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, said in a statement Monday that she felt the deep ties between Japan and Peru during her recent official visit to the South American nation.

Reflecting on her Nov. 1-10 trip, the princess said she realized that many people have acted as a bridge between Japan and Peru over the years.

She thanked the people of Peru for welcoming her throughout the trip, adding that she hopes the two countries' friendship will deepen further after the 150th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The princess said she was pleased to attend a ceremony marking the anniversary, which included the unveiling of a special postage stamp featuring Peru's Machu Picchu site and Japan's Nachi Falls.

Regarding her meeting with descendants of Japanese immigrants there, Princess Kako said that she was reminded of the contributions that they have made to the Peruvian society, as well as the many difficulties and sorrows that they must have faced.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]