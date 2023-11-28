Japan Govt Discloses Extra 84 B. Yen Needed for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has said that it will need to spend about 84 billion yen for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka besides the already announced venue construction costs.

The estimated venue construction costs have been nearly doubled to up to 235 billion yen, one-third of which will be paid by the government.

But ministers told a parliamentary meeting Monday that the government will need to pay more, partly to build the Japan Pavilion in the Expo venue in the western city.

At a Budget Committee meeting at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government plans to spend up to 36 billion yen on the Japan Pavilion, in response to a question from Kiyomi Tsujimoto of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

As Tsujimoto grilled the government further, Hanako Jimi, minister in charge of the Expo, disclosed more spending items.

