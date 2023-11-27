Nihon University Pres., Veep to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University President Takeo Sakai and Vice President Yasuhiro Sawada told the university on Monday that they plan to resign over their handling of a drug scandal at the university's American football club, informed sources said.

Their resignations are expected to be formalized at a board meeting.

At an extraordinary board meeting Wednesday, Sawada was advised to resign immediately and Sakai to step down at the end of the current academic year through next March.

Meanwhile, Mariko Hayashi, chair of the university's board of trustees, has agreed to take the 50 pct pay cut decided at the meeting.

The sources said that Sakai and Sawada decided to resign as they think that further confusion should be avoided for the sake of the university and its students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]