Japan, Mozambique Agree to Cooperate on LNG Development

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Mozambique counterpart, Veronica Macamo, have agreed to cooperate to resume the development of liquefied natural gas in the African country.

Japanese organizations invest in the Mozambique LNG project, largest in Africa. However, the construction has been interrupted due to worsened public order in Mozambique.

In her meeting with Macamo in Tokyo on Monday, Kamikawa stressed her wish to deepen their countries' cooperation to "maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law." Both countries are nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council set to serve until the end of 2024.

Macamo responded that she wants to reinforce the bilateral relations including economic partnership.

