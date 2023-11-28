Prince Hitachi, Uncle of Emperor Naruhito, Turns 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hitachi, the younger brother of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and uncle of Emperor Naruhito, celebrated his 88th birthday on Tuesday.

The prince underwent surgery for ureteral stones in March and was later hospitalized for urinary tract infection. In August, he contracted COVID-19. But he has recovered and returned to his public duties.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the prince currently spends most of his time in a wheelchair. He does gait training and stretching exercises with a physical therapist twice a week at home and three times a month at a hospital.

At his residence in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, the prince enjoys watching news, sports and drama programs on television.

The prince owns a three-year-old miniature dachshund named Fukuhime and, when the weather is nice, enjoys walking in his garden with his wife, Princess Hanako, and sometimes goes bird-watching.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]