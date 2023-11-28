Japan Union Leader Wants Labor Costs Reflected in Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Tuesday stressed the need to reflect higher personnel costs in sales prices in order to continue wage hikes.

Yoshino offered the view in a meeting with Takeshi Niinami, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, the business lobby known as Keizai Doyukai.

They exchanged views on "investment in people" for sustained wage increases ahead of the start of next year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations.

Yoshino and Niinami agreed on the importance of continuously raising wages so their growth will keep up with rising prices.

"Real-term wages have continued to fall as (pay increases) unfortunately fail to keep up with rising prices" despite the high level of pay hikes agreed in this year's shunto, Yoshino said in her opening speech.

