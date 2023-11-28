Hibakusha Calls Nuclear Weapons "Absolute Evil" at Int'l Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--An 83-year-old Japanese hibakusha atomic bomb survivor called for the abolition of nuclear weapons at an international conference Monday, describing them as "an absolute evil" that human beings cannot accept.

Sueichi Kido, secretary-general of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, spoke at the second meeting of parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The conference started on Monday at the U.N. headquarters in New York for a five-day run.

Kido said that the risk of nuclear war is growing amid Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Once a nuclear war begins, it will only leave black, scorched cities, heaps of corpses and a world of death, Kido said, seeking the realization of peace through the abolishment of nuclear weapons.

Kido survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki toward the end of World War II in 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]