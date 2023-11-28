N. Korean Satellite to Threaten Regional Security: Japan's Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Tuesday warned that a North Korean military spy satellite launched last week could pose a threat to regional security.

"We are analyzing in detail what function the launched object is playing," he told a press conference.

"If (North Korea) comes to possess and operate a reconnaissance satellite, that could further threaten the peace and security of the region and the international community," the top Japanese government spokesman said.

Matsuno noted that Japan and many other member countries of the U.N. Security Council denounced North Korea's provocative acts at the council's emergency meeting held on Monday in the wake of the latest launch.

On the council's failure to decide concerted action against North Korea at the meeting due to opposition by China and Russia, Matsuno said that Beijing and Moscow repeated their conventional arguments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]