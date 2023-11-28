Govt to Present Total Osaka Expo Cost Estimate Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will swiftly present a “full picture” of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, including not only venue construction costs but also expenses directly related to preparations for the event, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The venue construction costs for the expo in the western Japan city are now estimated to reach up to 235 billion yen, about 1.9 times as much as the initially projected level. A third of the venue costs is set to be borne by the central government.

It has been learned that the national government needs to shoulder about 84 billion yen in additional costs.

Matsuno told a news conference that the central government will step up “rationalization” efforts regarding its costs related to the expo.

“We will try to give an explanation to the public soon and as clearly as possible” to improve the transparency of the whole picture of the event,“ the top government spokesman added.

