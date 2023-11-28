Sakura Internet Picked as “Govt Cloud” Provider in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has newly selected Sakura Internet Inc. as a provider of the “government cloud” common information system infrastructure for central and local governments, the Digital Agency said Tuesday.

Sakura Internet, a cloud service provider based in the western Japan city of Osaka, is set to become the first Japanese company to enter the government cloud infrastructure project in response to growing calls for a need to establish a domestic cloud information system in terms of ensuring economic security.

The agency asked Sakura Internet to meet all technical requirements by the end of fiscal 2025 before launching its government cloud service.

“We are determined to complete our plan” to offer the service, Sakura Internet CEO and President Kunihiro Tanaka said in a statement.

As a domestic government cloud service may be offered for the first time, the government wants Sakura Internet to do its best, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said at a press conference.

