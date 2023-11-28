Japan Govt Panel Seeks Deletion Guidelines for Online Defamation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan's communications ministry on Tuesday released a report on measures to combat defamation on social media, stressing the need for guidelines on deleting defamatory posts to ensure transparency.

The panel also urged social media operators to speed up their response to defamatory posts, such as responding to deletion requests within a week or so.

As the panel noted that legislative measures will be needed to implement the measures against online defamation, the communications ministry is expected to start discussions on the matter soon.

In the report, the panel said that countermeasures against the spread of defamatory posts on social media are "urgently needed."

It pointed out that social media operators, who earn advertising revenue from users' posts, have a responsibility to delete defamatory posts "promptly and appropriately."

